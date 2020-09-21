Two men sought in connection with shooting that injured three others off Midlothian Turnpike

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richmond police are trying to identify the two men believed to be responsible for a recent triple shooting in the Beaufont neighborhood off of Midlothian Turnpike.

About 4 p.m. on Sept. 11, police responded to the 6200 block of Lamar Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found three men who had been shot. The men were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police described the two suspects as black men in their early 20s who are 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall. One of the suspects was described as being heavyset and having short hair and a dark brown complexion; police said he was wearing a brown T-shirt and blue jeans. The other suspect was described as having a medium build and long dreadlocks or braids; police said he was wearing blue jeans without a shirt.

The two men were seen leaving the area in an older-model, dark green sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective B. Plaskett at (804) 646-3185 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.