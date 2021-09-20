Two more sentenced in Richmond in $10 million international robocall scam

Two more players in a robocall scam based in India that victimized 4,000 people in the U.S. out of more than $10 million have been sentenced in Richmond to federal prison.
Pradipsinh Parmar, 41, and Sumer Patel, 37, were sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson to terms of 14 years and three years and five months, respectively. Each pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Parmar also pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft.
Parmar was the conspiracy's longest-serving and most prolific "money mule," or courier. Prosecutors said the mules enabled the conspirators in India to gain access to millions of dollars bilked from the U.S. victims, many of them older adults. According to the U.S. attorney's office, Parmar was about to buy a small business in Chester when he was arrested.
From March 2017 to April 2019, Parmar used code words and fake identifications to collect nearly 4,500 money transfers from 3,890 victims, totaling more than $4.3 million from money service centers in at least 30 states, prosecutors wrote in sentencing documents.
"In addition to these money transfers, between January 2019 and October 2019, Parmar also received and attempted to receive 91 cash shipments from 67 victims containing nearly $1.9 million at addresses in at least two states," wrote Kaitlan G. Cooke, an assistant U.S. attorney.
From 2017 to 2019, Parmar deposited nearly $4.1 million into 524 bank accounts in 806 separate transactions in 29 states.
"When he was arrested, [Parmar] was in the process of using $70,500 of his take to purchase a convenience store in Chester," wrote Cooke. "Thus, he sought to build himself a bright future in America by repeatedly exploiting the country’s elderly and most vulnerable citizens."
In asking for a stiff term of more than 10 years for Parmar, Cooke argued that Parmar's role was second only to that of the scam's leader, 40-year-old Shehzadkhan Pathan, who was sentenced Thursday to the maximum term of 20 years on the conspiracy charge and an additional two years for aggravated identity theft.
From October 2018 to March 2019, Patel retrieved more than 250 wire transfers from 230 victims on behalf of Pathan; they totaled $219,520.98 and were received in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Virginia. The wires received in Virginia were all at an address in the Richmond area.
Patel also received eight packages of cash sent by victims via FedEx to a hotel in Chesterfield County where he was staying, authorities said.
