Two more sentenced in Richmond in $10 million international robocall scam

Two more players in a robocall scam based in India that victimized 4,000 people in the U.S. out of more than $10 million have been sentenced in Richmond to federal prison.

Pradipsinh Parmar, 41, and Sumer Patel, 37, were sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson to terms of 14 years and three years and five months, respectively. Each pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Parmar also pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft.

Parmar was the conspiracy's longest-serving and most prolific "money mule," or courier. Prosecutors said the mules enabled the conspirators in India to gain access to millions of dollars bilked from the U.S. victims, many of them older adults. According to the U.S. attorney's office, Parmar was about to buy a small business in Chester when he was arrested.

From March 2017 to April 2019, Parmar used code words and fake identifications to collect nearly 4,500 money transfers from 3,890 victims, totaling more than $4.3 million from money service centers in at least 30 states, prosecutors wrote in sentencing documents.