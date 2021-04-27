Two of four defendants plead guilty in federal dogfighting case

Two of four men charged with conspiracy to operate a dogfighting venture pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday.

Carlos L. Harvey, 47, of King George County and Chester A. Moody Jr., 46, of Glenn Dale, Md., entered the pleas before U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr., who will sentence them on Sept. 1. Each man faces a maximum term of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The offenses were alleged to have occurred from 2013 through 2018. The alleged co-conspirators maintained property and equipment to house and train "pit bull-type" dogs for use in dogfights.

The alleged misconduct includes arranging dogfights in 2015, 2016 and 2017 — one of them in King George on April 3, 2016.

Moody told Gibney on Wednesday that he was a college graduate and the owner of a trucking company and that "I had one dog that I was fighting."

Harvey, according to charges filed in the case, housed 11 pit bull-like dogs at his home in King George.

No hearings have apparently yet been scheduled for two others allegedly involved in the dogfighting venture: Emmanuel A. Powe Sr., 46, of Frederick, Md., and Odell S. Anderson Sr., 56, of Washington.