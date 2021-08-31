Two people died after pulled from Richmond house fire

Two people are dead after Richmond Fire crews pulled them from a house fire Tuesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., the fire department responded to 1413 Vinton Street in Richmond's East End, where crews found a fire in the living room of the home. The blaze was marked under control in less than 15 minutes, according to the department.

Two adults were removed from the home, and firefighters preformed CPR, but they did not survive, the department said.

Members of the Fire Investigations Unit are on scene working to determine the cause and origin of the fire. At this time, the fire does not appear to be suspicious, the department said.