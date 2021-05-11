Two people found dead in Henrico apartment Tuesday evening after water found running

Two people were discovered dead Tuesday evening after water had seeped from an upper-level apartment in Henrico County.
Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Henrico fire crews responded to an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Quarter Creek Lane for a report of running water. Firefighters called Henrico police after finding the bodies of two people inside the apartment.
Residents in the area who may have heard or seen anything suspicious are asked to call police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD
Ali Rockett
