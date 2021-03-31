Two people shot on I-95 near Colonial Heights — the fourth local interstate shooting in eight weeks

Another shooting occurred on Feb. 26 as the driver of a Kia was traveling on I-95 at the 61 mile marker in Chesterfield. The driver, a 29-year-old woman, was shot multiple times about 9:45 p.m. by the driver in a gray Honda traveling north, state police said.

The shooting caused the victim to run off the interstate to the right and strike a guardrail. She was the sole occupant.

An investigation led police to arrest Darius Smith, 29, of Chester, and charge him with malicious wounding, felony use of a firearm and shooting while in a moving vehicle. Police said there was no indication that Smith knew the victim prior to the shooting.

The first shooting in the string of four incidents occurred on Feb. 3, when a man and woman were shot on an Interstate 85 exit ramp in Petersburg after they gave a ride to two men from a convenience store in Colonial Heights. The driver, Kenneth Michael Golding, 41, of Richmond, was killed. His passenger was also shot but survived.

Police said the couple picked up the men after meeting them at a convenience store in the 600 block of Boulevard in Colonial Heights. As they were leaving I-85 at the Squirrel Level Road exit at about 1 a.m., the two men, sitting in the back seat, opened fire on the couple in their Nissan Sentra. The vehicle crashed and the men fled.