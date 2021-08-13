 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two people shot, one fatally, and another man injured in South Richmond
0 Comments

Two people shot, one fatally, and another man injured in South Richmond

  • 0
Ambulance lights
Comstock

Richmond detectives think a fatal shooting and injuries to two other people are related, police said Friday.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Commerce Road in South Richmond for a report of a shooting just before 4 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man who said he had been involved in an altercation. He had visible injuries but had not been shot, Richmond police said in a news release.

Minutes later, officers were called to an address a half-mile away, in the 1700 block of Fairfax Avenue, for a report of a person down. Officers found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found a second male in an alley a half-block away. He had a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

"Not knowing why he is gone," Andrea Richardson says about the most difficult part of losing her son, Timothy Richardson, "not knowing who did it."

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News