Two people shot, one fatally, and another man injured in South Richmond

Richmond detectives think a fatal shooting and injuries to two other people are related, police said Friday.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Commerce Road in South Richmond for a report of a shooting just before 4 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man who said he had been involved in an altercation. He had visible injuries but had not been shot, Richmond police said in a news release.

Minutes later, officers were called to an address a half-mile away, in the 1700 block of Fairfax Avenue, for a report of a person down. Officers found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found a second male in an alley a half-block away. He had a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.