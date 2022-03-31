Two police officers and two others injured in three-vehicle crash in Henrico

Four people were sent to the hospital Wednesday night after a Henrico County police vehicle was struck crossing an intersection on U.S. 301.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Chamberlayne Avenue and Wilkinson Road. During their preliminary investigation, police determined that a Dodge pickup truck traveling south on Chamberlayne collided with a Henrico police vehicle traveling west on Wilkinson.

A third vehicle was hit as a result of the crash, according to a news release. Two police officers and a man traveling with them in their custody were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another person was treated for minor injuries and has since been released.

More updates on the conditions of the officers involved will be made available as the investigation continues.