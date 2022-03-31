 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Two police officers and two others injured in three-vehicle crash in Henrico

  • 0
Police meta

Four people were sent to the hospital Wednesday night after a Henrico County police vehicle was struck crossing an intersection on U.S. 301.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Chamberlayne Avenue and Wilkinson Road. During their preliminary investigation, police determined that a Dodge pickup truck traveling south on Chamberlayne collided with a Henrico police vehicle traveling west on Wilkinson.

A third vehicle was hit as a result of the crash, according to a news release. Two police officers and a man traveling with them in their custody were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another person was treated for minor injuries and has since been released.

More updates on the conditions of the officers involved will be made available as the investigation continues.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands flee from DR Congo clashes to bordering Uganda

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News