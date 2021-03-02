Two Richmond-area men charged in federal case involving guns and cocaine

Two men accused of selling firearms — one of whom allegedly bragged that he trafficked firearms for a Mexican cartel — are set to appear in hearings Wednesday on charges of possessing a firearm while in the country illegally.

Oscar Armando Gonzalez-Romero, 30, and Jaime Flores-Marroquin, 47, who both have been living in the Richmond area and are said to be in the U.S. illegally, were arrested last month following an investigation by Immigration Customs Enforcement and other agencies that began last year.

According to an affidavit from Jeremy M. Wasser, a special agent with ICE, a source met with Gonzalez-Romero last July and September and again in January when the source purchased five firearms — one an AK-47-style rifle — and on two occasions, some cocaine from Gonzalez-Romero or with his assistance.

The affidavit said that on Sept. 10, two men Gonzalez-Romero introduced the source to in a garage in the 3400 block of Broad Rock Boulevard, in Richmond, pointed firearms at him or her.

"Both subjects pointed the rifles at the source and pulled the trigger on an empty bolt attempting to scare the source," said Wasser. One of the men was allegedly later identified as Jaime Flores-Marroquin.