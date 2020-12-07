Two Richmond police detectives face additional charges stemming from actions during protests

Two Richmond police detectives each are facing two additional misdemeanor counts of assault and battery following a probe into their actions during protests earlier this year.

A grand jury indicted Mark Janowski and Christopher Brown on Monday. The detectives initially were indicted in October with one count each of misdemeanor assault and battery after that grand jury considered 18 charges referred by Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin.

McEachin confirmed the additional indictments on Monday, but decline to comment further, citing the pending cases.

All the charges stem from an incident in the 200 block of North Belvidere Street at 3:45 a.m. on May 31, the second night of large Black Lives Matter protests in Richmond sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. No further details of the Richmond incident were immediately available.

Janowski has been with the department since 2014, and Brown since 2015, according to police.

The department has said that Janowski and Brown were placed on administrative assignment until the criminal charges have been resolved.

— Ali Rockett