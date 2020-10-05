Two Richmond police detectives indicted on misdemeanor assault charges stemming from civil unrest

Two Richmond police detectives have been indicted on charges of misdemeanor assault and battery stemming from actions during the civil unrest this summer, the police department said in a statement late Monday night.

“On Monday, the Richmond Grand Jury deliberated 18 indictments involving Richmond police officers regarding their actions during the summer civil unrest,” said the statement, which was received in an email at 9:35 p.m. “They came back with true bills on two officers.”

The detectives were identified as Mark Janowski, who has been with the department since 2014, and Christopher Brown, who joined the department in 2015.

The police statement contained no additional information, including dates for the alleged offenses or any specific details.