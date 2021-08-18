 Skip to main content
Two Richmonders arrested in Florida in connection with Richmond homicide
Two Richmonders arrested in Florida in connection with Richmond homicide

Police lights

A man and woman were arrested in Florida in connection to a fatal shooting last week in South Richmond.

Ebony Webb, 24, of Richmond and Ra-Shawn Dyson, 33, of Richmond, were arrested in Orange County, Fla., by the U.S. Marshals Service and deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Webb has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Dyson has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The charges stem from death of Frederick Boatwright, who at 3:19 p.m. on Aug. 10 was found inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Holly Springs Avenue, off Maury Street.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

