Two sentenced in unusual federal dog fighting case; one man brought 7-year-old son to a fight in King George County

Anderson and Powe, who were otherwise law-abiding, small business owners and good parents, apologized to Gibney for their involvement in the dog fighting and expressed remorse for the harm suffered by the dogs.

Congress first enacted the federal animal fighting prohibition in 1976 and it was not until 1997 that the first case was prosecuted. The next prosecution was not until 2007 when Michael Vick was prosecuted in Richmond and sentenced in 2007 to 23 months in prison, said the U.S. attorney's office.

"The Vick case exposed the public to the extreme animal abuse involved in dog fighting, including the animal suffering that occurs before, during, and after dog fights. In particular, the defendants in that case admitted as part of their guilty pleas to having routinely executed underperforming fighting dogs by drowning, hanging, and other brutal means," wrote prosecutors to Gibney in Powe's case.

The April 3, 2016 dog fights were held behind a house owned by a relative of Carlos L. Harvey, 47, of King George County. Harvey has pleaded guilty to the same conspiracy charge and is to be sentenced on Nov. 5. Chester A. Moody Jr., 46, of Glenn Dale, Md., was sentenced to 12 months in prison by Gibney on Aug. 27.