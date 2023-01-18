Two shot and killed in Hopewell

Warm days ahead; Henrico author now national ambassador; Babylon Micro-Farms now cruising
Hopewell police are investigating a double homicide after two people were shot and killed on the 2700 block of Courthouse Road.
Police identified the victims as Robert Lewis Bryant Jr., 33 of Hopewell and Jessica Lynn Collins, 35 of Hopewell.
Officers responded to the scene around 2 a.m. Wednesday, after receiving calls about shots fired in the area near Arlington Park.
Two victims were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced deceased on scene.
Those with information on this crime who wish to remain anonymous may contact Hopewell police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202.
PHOTOS: Rally Against Gun Violence
During a rally against gun violence on Lobby Day, Freeman Allan calls out the names of the three University of Virginia football players who were killed in November. Allan came to Richmond on a bus from Charlottesville with a group of UVa students and United Church of Christ members.
Gail Reynolds, of Portsmouth, responds to a litany during a rally against gun violence at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square on Lobby Day, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Journey Lesane, age 11, and her brother Tyler Lesane, age 12, read a response to a litany during a rally against gun violence at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square on Lobby Day, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax, speaks during a rally against gun violence at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square on Lobby Day.
Peter Read speaks during a rally against gun violence at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square on Lobby Day, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. His daughter Mary Read was killed during the Virginia Tech shootings.
A group from Portsmouth listens to a speaker during a rally against gun violence at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square on Lobby Day.
People gather at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square for a rally against gun violence on Lobby Day, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Cameron Bertrand, chief executive officer at Violence Intervention & Prevention People, talks with a reporter after a rally against gun violence at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square on Lobby Day, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Marla Telleria, with Team Enough, speaks during a rally against gun violence at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square on Lobby Day, Monday, January 16, 2023.
