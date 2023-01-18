Two shot and killed in Hopewell

Hopewell police are investigating a double homicide after two people were shot and killed on the 2700 block of Courthouse Road.

Police responded to the same area just weeks ago when 8-year-old P'Aris Unique Angel Moore was fatally shot just a half-a-mile away.

Police identified the victims as Robert Lewis Bryant Jr., 33 of Hopewell and Jessica Lynn Collins, 35 of Hopewell.

Officers responded to the scene around 2 a.m. Wednesday, after receiving calls about shots fired in the area near Arlington Park.

Two victims were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced deceased on scene.

Those with information on this crime who wish to remain anonymous may contact Hopewell police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202.

