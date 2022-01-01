Two shot, one fatally, during New Year's bonfire party in Prince George

Two people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday morning during an outdoor New Year's bonfire party in Prince George County, authorities said.

At about 12:30 am, Prince George police officers responded to the 8600 block of Ellis Road for the reported shooting at the party, which was estimated to have had more than 100 attendees.

Upon arrival, police found two gunshot victims laying on a grassy field. Tramaz Tynes, 20, of Surry County, was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim, a resident of Dinwiddie County, was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The large crowd was quickly dispersing from the scene as officers were arriving, the authorities said.

"Police are confident that these shootings were witnessed by people in attendance," the police said in a news release, adding that no arrests had been made.