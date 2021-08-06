 Skip to main content
Two shot — one fatally — near McGuire hospital in South Richmond
breaking

Ambulance lights

A man was killed and a woman critically injured in a double shooting Friday evening in South Richmond.

About 6:10 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of East Belt Boulevard, just south of McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that someone separately drove a second person who was shot, a woman, to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to P3Tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

