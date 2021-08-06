Two shot — one fatally — near McGuire hospital in South Richmond

A man was killed and a woman critically injured in a double shooting Friday evening in South Richmond.
About 6:10 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of East Belt Boulevard, just south of McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said that someone separately drove a second person who was shot, a woman, to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
You can also submit anonymous tips by going to P3Tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Shawn Cox
Deputy News Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.