Two taken to hospital after Parham Road shooting

Two people were taken to the hospital following in a shooting along Parham Road in Henrico County on Friday afternoon.

Around 12:31 p.m., Henrico police were called to the intersection of N. Parham and Three Chopt roads. The shooting is tied to a vehicle that’s on Parham Road, near Yolanda Road, and blocking the right lane, according to Lt. Matt Pecka, spokesman for the department.

The northbound lanes of Parham Road between Three Chopt and Lawndale are closed while officers collect evidence from the street and vehicle.

“Parham Road is closed because we’re collecting evidence,” Pecka said. “It’s an active scene, so there’s a vehicle blocking the right lane with several shell casings and evidence throughout the roadway.”

The southbound lanes are unaffected through rush hour.

Police have asked for residents to find an alternate route around the scene.