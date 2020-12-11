 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two taken to hospital after Parham Road shooting
1 comment
breaking

Two taken to hospital after Parham Road shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
Parham road shooting

Police investigate a shooting on Parham Road in Henrico County on Friday, Dec. 12, 2020.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Two people were taken to the hospital following in a shooting along Parham Road in Henrico County on Friday afternoon.

Around 12:31 p.m., Henrico police were called to the intersection of N. Parham and Three Chopt roads. The shooting is tied to a vehicle that’s on Parham Road, near Yolanda Road, and blocking the right lane, according to Lt. Matt Pecka, spokesman for the department.

The northbound lanes of Parham Road between Three Chopt and Lawndale are closed while officers collect evidence from the street and vehicle.

“Parham Road is closed because we’re collecting evidence,” Pecka said. “It’s an active scene, so there’s a vehicle blocking the right lane with several shell casings and evidence throughout the roadway.”

The southbound lanes are unaffected through rush hour.

Police have asked for residents to find an alternate route around the scene.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

1 comment

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News