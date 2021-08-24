Two-thirds of Richmond city employees are fully vaccinated; 85% in compliance with vaccine mandate; Stoney says termination on the table for those who aren't.

Eighty-five percent of Richmond city employees have complied with Mayor Levar Stoney's vaccination mandate, according to figures shared by the administration Tuesday.
Stoney said that 67% of the city's 3,600 employees who are subject to the mandate are fully vaccinated against COVID-19; 75% have gotten at least one dose; and about 10% have asked for a medical or religious exemption.
That leaves about 15%, or some 540 employees, who haven't disclosed their vaccination status.
"For those who have yet to comply, there is still time," Stoney said Tuesday at his weekly press conference thanking the city employees. "We want you to comply because this is about your health, your safety, but also, what it says to our community. We get vaccinated, we put on masks, because we show others we care about them."
City employees have until Oct. 1 to become fully vaccinated, or receive a medical or religious exemption. But an initial deadline to submit documentation of vaccination status was last week.
Acting Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders said Tuesday that a grace period to provide paperwork showing vaccination status or an exemption had been extended until Sept. 1. There were issues for some employees submitting the paperwork, he said.
Those who don't comply by Sept. 1 will be "placed on leave without pay in very short order," Saunders said. Employees who continue not to disclose their status, or refuse to get the vaccine or an exemption, will face graduated disciplinary action up to termination, Stoney and Saunders said.
The extension comes after two unions representing some of the city's police officers and fire fighters asked for a pause in the mandate saying the administration hadn't been clear upfront about what would happen if employees do not comply.
On Monday, Richmond Coalition of Police president Brendan Leavy told members of the media that "RCOP is not against the vaccine mandate."
"RCOP was concerned when the Mayor came out with the vaccine mandate because there was little detail to go along with it," said Leavy, who is fully vaccinated. "We could not be for or against something that we did not know what the disciplinary actions would be. We were not aware if exemptions would even exist. We just wanted clarification."
Leavy said officers he's spoke with who have chosen not to get vaccinated fall within the city's allowed exemptions, which he hopes will be upheld by the administration.
But questions still remain, Leavy said Monday. Officers who provided their vaccination card by last week's initial deadline received emails that they were out of compliance. Leavy said the union is asking the administration to accept avenues of verification rather than sharing personal medical information on city servers, which Leavy said have been hacked before.
The city was the first locality in the state to require its employees vaccinated, but others have followed, including the state, as COVID cases rose again.
As of Tuesday, the city has the lowest vaccination rate among adults in the region with only 51.9% of the adult population fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties all have more than 63% of adults vaccinated; and 67% of the state's adult population is fully vaccinated.
