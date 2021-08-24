Two-thirds of Richmond city employees are fully vaccinated; 85% in compliance with vaccine mandate; Stoney says termination on the table for those who aren't.

The extension comes after two unions representing some of the city's police officers and fire fighters asked for a pause in the mandate saying the administration hadn't been clear upfront about what would happen if employees do not comply.

On Monday, Richmond Coalition of Police president Brendan Leavy told members of the media that "RCOP is not against the vaccine mandate."

"RCOP was concerned when the Mayor came out with the vaccine mandate because there was little detail to go along with it," said Leavy, who is fully vaccinated. "We could not be for or against something that we did not know what the disciplinary actions would be. We were not aware if exemptions would even exist. We just wanted clarification."

Leavy said officers he's spoke with who have chosen not to get vaccinated fall within the city's allowed exemptions, which he hopes will be upheld by the administration.

But questions still remain, Leavy said Monday. Officers who provided their vaccination card by last week's initial deadline received emails that they were out of compliance. Leavy said the union is asking the administration to accept avenues of verification rather than sharing personal medical information on city servers, which Leavy said have been hacked before.