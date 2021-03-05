Two Tri-Cities men charged with shooting couple, killing one, during I-85 ride in victims' car

Two men have been arrested and charged with shooting a couple, killing one, on an Interstate 85 exit ramp last month after the victims gave the suspects a ride from a convenience store in Colonial Heights, state police said Friday.

Marquis D. Coleman Jr., 24, of Prince George County, was arrested Feb. 27 on charges of second-degree murder and being an accessory to assault/malicious wounding. Enoch E. Brown, 21, of Petersburg, was arrested Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and being an accessory to assault/malicious wounding.

Killed in the Feb. 3 incident was Kenneth Michael Golding, 41, of Richmond. A 33-year-old woman with Golding also was shot but survived. Her identify has not been released.

According to police, the couple picked up Coleman and Brown after meeting them at a convenience store in the 600 block of Boulevard in Colonial Heights.

As they were leaving I-85 at the Squirrel Level Road exit in Petersburg about 1 a.m., Coleman and Brown, sitting in the backseat, opened fire on the couple inside their Nissan Sentra.