Two Tri-Cities men charged with shooting couple, killing one, during I-85 ride in victims' car

Two men have been arrested and charged with shooting a couple, killing one, on an Interstate 85 exit ramp last month after the victims gave the suspects a ride from a convenience store in Colonial Heights, state police said Friday.
Marquis D. Coleman Jr., 24, of Prince George County, was arrested Feb. 27 on charges of second-degree murder and being an accessory to assault/malicious wounding. Enoch E. Brown, 21, of Petersburg, was arrested Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and being an accessory to assault/malicious wounding.
Killed in the Feb. 3 incident was Kenneth Michael Golding, 41, of Richmond. A 33-year-old woman with Golding also was shot but survived. Her identify has not been released.
According to police, the couple picked up Coleman and Brown after meeting them at a convenience store in the 600 block of Boulevard in Colonial Heights.
As they were leaving I-85 at the Squirrel Level Road exit in Petersburg about 1 a.m., Coleman and Brown, sitting in the backseat, opened fire on the couple inside their Nissan Sentra.
The vehicle crashed, and both Brown and Coleman fled the scene on foot. Golding died after being taken to Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg. His passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries.
State police said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Petersburg police and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearm and Explosives were instrumental in assisting state police with the investigation and arrests.
State police said their investigation is ongoing. A spokeswoman declined to elaborate on the circumstances of the double shooting or say whether Coleman and Brown knew or were acquainted with the victims.
Coleman and Brown are being held without bond in Riverside Regional Jail.
