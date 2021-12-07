Two Virginia troopers suing state for OT pay; they are not alone, says suit and police association

Teter is owed $558.21, according to the suit. Between January and August 2021, he earned more than $7,000 in overtime.

Jones explained that while some overtime has been paid out, it is sporadic and does not reflect all the hours worked. The suit alleges the failure to pay for work done breaches the troopers' contracts with the state police, violates Fair Labor laws and entitles them to claims under Virginia's Wage Theft Act.

"At least 27 members have been affected by the overtime pay crisis that started as early as January 2021 within the Virginia State Police," the Virginia Police Benevolent Association said in a statement on Monday. "At this time, Virginia State Police Chapter members are still continuing to report missing overtime payments with every pay period that goes by."

Jones and the PBA said that before filling the civil action, they contacted state police officials, as well as officials within the state government, in an attempt to correct the issues. Despite some acknowledgement that pay issues existed, the state still has not paid the troopers, Jones said.

In May, the PBA chapter president called the backlog "unreasonably" and "financially burdensome" in a letter to Col. Gary T. Settle, superintendent of state police.