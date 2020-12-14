Two weekend killings raise Petersburg's homicide count to 22, breaking record set in 2019

Two men have been killed in separate shootings in Petersburg, raising the city’s homicide death toll to 22, a new annual record.
In the first incident, Petersburg police said they responded at 3:30 p.m. Friday to the intersection of West Wythe and South South streets for a report of a person being shot.
Responding officers located Sherman Xavier Miffin, 20, of Petersburg, who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Miffin was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Petersburg police asked anyone who was in the vicinity of West Wythe and South South streets around the time of Friday afternoon’s shooting and may have seen or heard anything to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or provide tips through the P3 app.
***
In the second shooting, Virginia State Police responded at 10:46 p.m. Sunday to a vehicle crash on Interstate 95 about a half-mile north of the Wagner Road exit (mile marker 49) in Petersburg, state police Sgt. Dylan Davenport said in a release.
Troopers arrived to find a sedan in the median of I-95; the vehicle was occupied by an unresponsive driver suffering from gunshot wounds. The sedan’s exterior had multiple bullet holes, Davenport said.
Officers rendered first aid until paramedics arrived on scene. The driver was taken to a hospital, where he died later Sunday. His remains have been taken to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and positive identification.
Davenport said the crash investigation determined that the car was traveling south on I-95 before it ran off the right side of the interstate, crossed back over the southbound lanes, ran off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail.
Agents with the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation unit responded to the scene and began an investigation.
A firearm that had been reported stolen was recovered from the vehicle. State police investigators are contacting area police departments to determine whether the shooting is related to any incidents reported within their localities.
Police are withholding the victim’s name until relatives can be notified.
The two deaths are Petersburg’s 21st and 22nd homicides of the year. The city set a record of 21 homicides in 2019, a year in which Petersburg recorded the highest per capita murder rate in Virginia, with 67 killings per 100,000 people.
The city ranked far above even Richmond, which ranked third in the state with 29.5 killings per 100,000 people.
