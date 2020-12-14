Two weekend killings raise Petersburg's homicide count to 22, breaking record set in 2019

Two men have been killed in separate shootings in Petersburg, raising the city’s homicide death toll to 22, a new annual record.

In the first incident, Petersburg police said they responded at 3:30 p.m. Friday to the intersection of West Wythe and South South streets for a report of a person being shot.

Responding officers located Sherman Xavier Miffin, 20, of Petersburg, who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Miffin was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Petersburg police asked anyone who was in the vicinity of West Wythe and South South streets around the time of Friday afternoon’s shooting and may have seen or heard anything to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or provide tips through the P3 app.

***

In the second shooting, Virginia State Police responded at 10:46 p.m. Sunday to a vehicle crash on Interstate 95 about a half-mile north of the Wagner Road exit (mile marker 49) in Petersburg, state police Sgt. Dylan Davenport said in a release.

Troopers arrived to find a sedan in the median of I-95; the vehicle was occupied by an unresponsive driver suffering from gunshot wounds. The sedan’s exterior had multiple bullet holes, Davenport said.