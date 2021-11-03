 Skip to main content
Two women critically injured in Henrico house fire Tuesday night
Two women critically injured in Henrico house fire Tuesday night

Henrico County firefighters rescued two women from a house fire in the 7900 block of Tamarind Drive, off Wilkinson Road, on Tuesday night.

Both women were transported to the Medical Center with life-threatening conditions, said the Henrico Division of Fire. The Henrico Emergency Communication Center was called at 11:27 p.m. about a fire at the single-family residence. Fire units arrived on scene at 11:33 p.m. and saw flames coming from the side of the house and smoke from several windows.

Initial information indicated a high probability of occupants inside the residence, said Henry D. Rosenbaum, an assistant chief, in a news release early Wednesday. "Fire personnel operated in a rescue mode locating two adult females within minutes," he added.

Henrico fire marshals were on scene to determine the origin and cause.

