Two women critically injured in Henrico house fire Tuesday night

Henrico County firefighters rescued two women from a house fire in the 7900 block of Tamarind Drive, off Wilkinson Road, on Tuesday night.
Both women were transported to the Medical Center with life-threatening conditions, said the Henrico Division of Fire. The Henrico Emergency Communication Center was called at 11:27 p.m. about a fire at the single-family residence. Fire units arrived on scene at 11:33 p.m. and saw flames coming from the side of the house and smoke from several windows.
Initial information indicated a high probability of occupants inside the residence, said Henry D. Rosenbaum, an assistant chief, in a news release early Wednesday. "Fire personnel operated in a rescue mode locating two adult females within minutes," he added.
Henrico fire marshals were on scene to determine the origin and cause.
