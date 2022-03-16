Two women wounded by apparent gunfire Wednesday in South Richmond

Two women were wounded by apparent gunfire early Wednesday morning near the Hillside Court community in South Richmond, authorities said.

Richmond police were summoned at 4:41 a.m. to the 1400 block of Minefee Street for a report of shots fired into a home. Officers arrived and found the two women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the police said.

Both were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.