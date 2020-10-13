U.S. attorney in Va., ATF and gun industry team up to curb illegal straw purchases of firearms in Richmond area

On Tuesday, Amon joined Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Lawrence Keane, senior vice president and general counsel for the National Shooting Sports Foundation - the trade association for the firearm industry - to announce the collaborative effort to help stem the straw purchasing of firearms.

They made their remarks outside the Colonial Shooting Academy on West Broad Street in Henrico County, to further illustrate how federally licensed firearms dealers in the Richmond region and across the nation are assisting federal authorities in the initiative.

"Today is proof positive of what happens when you have public-private partnerships," Terwilliger said. "Here we are at federally firearms licensee, along with the ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, and the prosecutors."

Terwilliger noted that he's been a sportsman all his life and "extremely pro-Second Amendment," but he's also the chief federal law enforcement officer for the Eastern District of Virginia. "Those things are not at odds here," he said. "What we're talking about is enforcing the laws that are on the books – frankly to ensure that we have a robust Second Amendment."