U.S. executes Cory Johnson for 1992 Richmond murders

According to the government, surviving family members of victims were on hand at the prison Thursday to witness the execution.

The Associated Press reported that when Johnson was asked if he had any last words, he appeared surprised and distracted, focusing on a room to his left designated for members of his family. He responded to the question, “No. I’m OK.” Several seconds later, he said softly while gazing intently at the same room, “Love you.”

Johnson's lawyers, Donald P. Salzman and Ronald J. Tabak, said in a statement, "We wish also to say that the fact Corey Johnson should never have been executed cannot diminish the pain and loss experienced by the families of the victims in this case. We wish them peace and healing."

They painted a different portrait of Johnson than the government. "Corey simply lacked the capacity to operate as the 'drug kingpin' the government falsely portrayed him as for nearly 30 years.

"He could barely read or write, he struggled with basic tasks of daily living, and was – like many with intellectual disability – a follower, desperate for approval, support, and guidance," they said.