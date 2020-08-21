U.S. immigration authorities place detainer on man charged in fatal Chesterfield DUI crash

U.S. immigration authorities have placed a detainer on a man from El Salvador living in Chesterfield County who has been charged with involuntary manslaughter while driving intoxicated in a crash that killed a Chester man.

Francisco J. Beltran Perez, 20, is a Salvadoran national who is living in the U.S. illegally, said Carissa Cutrell, acting deputy press secretary for U.S. immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Cutrell said Beltran Perez was granted due process in U.S. immigration courts but he failed to appear for his immigration hearing. As a result, an immigration judge issued Beltran Perez a final order for deportation in his absence in June 2018, she said.

"ICE lodged a detainer on him Tuesday with the Riverside Regional Jail after his arrest for DUI and manslaughter," Cutrell said in a statement.

Chesterfield police have charged Beltran Perez with involuntary manslaughter-DUI in the death of Justus M. Taylor, 20, who was killed in an early Sunday morning wreck on Meadowdale Boulevard.

Police said Beltran Perez was driving west in the 4200 block of Meadowdale Boulevard in a 2008 Honda Civic when he ran a red light about 2 a.m. and collided with a 2010 Toyota Scion TC - driven by Taylor - that was southbound on Hopkins Road.