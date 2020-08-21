U.S. immigration authorities place detainer on man charged in fatal Chesterfield DUI crash

U.S. immigration authorities have placed a detainer on a man from El Salvador living in Chesterfield County who has been charged with involuntary manslaughter while driving intoxicated in a crash that killed a Chester man.
Francisco J. Beltran Perez, 20, is a Salvadoran national who is living in the U.S. illegally, said Carissa Cutrell, acting deputy press secretary for U.S. immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Cutrell said Beltran Perez was granted due process in U.S. immigration courts but he failed to appear for his immigration hearing. As a result, an immigration judge issued Beltran Perez a final order for deportation in his absence in June 2018, she said.
"ICE lodged a detainer on him Tuesday with the Riverside Regional Jail after his arrest for DUI and manslaughter," Cutrell said in a statement.
Chesterfield police have charged Beltran Perez with involuntary manslaughter-DUI in the death of Justus M. Taylor, 20, who was killed in an early Sunday morning wreck on Meadowdale Boulevard.
Police said Beltran Perez was driving west in the 4200 block of Meadowdale Boulevard in a 2008 Honda Civic when he ran a red light about 2 a.m. and collided with a 2010 Toyota Scion TC - driven by Taylor - that was southbound on Hopkins Road.
Taylor died at the scene. Beltran Perez, who was living in the 6300 block of Amasis Court, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday.
In addition to manslaughter, Beltran Perez was charged with unlawful possession of alcohol, disregarding a traffic light and driving without a valid Virginia's operator's license.
A Gofundme account has been established for Taylor to cover his funeral expenses.
"A parent's absolute worst nightmare has struck our family," the "Justice for Justus" Gofundme page says. "Our amazing Justus Taylor was tragically taken away from his family and friends by a drunk driver early Sunday morning. His parents are overwhelmed with the amount of love being shown for their son."
A "celebration of life" for Taylor has been set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Kingsland Baptist Church at 8801 Perrymont Road in Richmond.
(804) 649-6450