U.S. prosecutors say they lack evidence that man was planning July 4 mass shooting in Richmond

Federal prosecutors say in newly filed court documents they lack evidence to prove that a Guatemalan immigrant was behind an alleged mass shooting plot on July 4 at Dogwood Dell.

In a sentencing memorandum related to Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas' prosecution for illegally entering the U.S., prosecutors said that although law enforcement acted "lawfully and appropriately" when investigating a tip on July 1 about about a planned mass shooting, "the United States lacks evidence now to prove beyond a preponderance of the evidence that the defendant was planning to shoot people at a big even on the 4th of July or commit other acts of violence."

The government's position comes the same week that Richmond police Chief Gerald Smith resigned from his post after 2 1/2 years at the helm.

Smith said during a July 6 press conference that two men had been planning a mass shooting to take place two days earlier during an Independence Day celebration at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater. That announcement came after seven people were killed in a July 4 parade in suburban Chicago.

Smith said a “hero citizen” called police after hearing a conversation regarding the attack.

The Times-Dispatch later obtained records that showed Smith was informed before the press conference that the location of any possible shooting was not known. Smith came under scrutiny for the comments.

Tracy Walker, a spokeswoman for the Richmond Police Department, said the agency had no comment about what prosecutors said. A spokeswoman for Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney did not immediately respond to questions on Friday evening.

Balcarcel-Bavagas, 38, pleaded guilty Aug. 25 in U.S. District Court in Richmond to the immigration charge. The maximum punishment for the offense is two years in prison, but federal prosecutors are seeking a term of six months. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 10.

The government said Balcarcel-Bavagas illegally entered the U.S. on three separate occasions.

"The defendant's repeated unlawful entries into the United States illustrates the defendant's determination and persistence in disregarding and circumventing laws," wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Kashan Pathan. "Given this recidivist conduct, the defendant needs to be specifically deterred from reentering the United States a fourth time."

The government noted that on or before July 1, a person contacted Richmond police to report that an associate had shown him weapons and claimed that he was going to shoot people at a big event on the 4th of July. The tipsters advised that the person in question lived at 3112 Columbia St. in the city.

Richmond police responded to the residence to investigate and encountered the Balcarcel-Bavagas, along with co-defendant Julio Alvarado Dubon, 52. Several firearms were recovered from the rooms of the other occupants of the residence, but none from Balcarcel-Bavagas' room.

Richmond police have previously said that investigators seized two AR-15 assault-style rifles and a 9mm semiautomatic pistol and about 200 rounds of ammunition from the Columbia Street house.

"Law enforcement authorities have completed an investigation into the tipster's report of a planned mass shooting," Pathan wrote. "The United States Attorney's Office has reviewed the information gathered during that investigation, and concluded that consideration of the tipster's report as part of the overall assessment of the statutory sentencing factors in [Balcarcel-Bavagas'] case is not warranted."

The U.S. Attorney's Office assumed prosecution of the case after the Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney's Office withdrew firearm charges against both Balcarcel-Bavagas and Dubon at an Aug. 3 hearing in Richmond General District Court.

During questioning by Judge David Hicks, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Clint Seal said the prosecutor's office had no evidence that a mass shooting was planned by the defendants for Dogwood Dell on July 4.

Dubon, a citizen of Guatemala also living in the U.S. illegally, has been charged by federal authorities with possession of a firearm by a person residing in the U.S. illegally.

His attorney filed a motion last month asking a federal judge to suppress the evidence against him, saying city officers violated his Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable search and seizure. Federal prosecutors dispute that Dubon's claims. A suppression hearing is scheduled for Monday.