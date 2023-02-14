A citizen of the United Kingdom was sentenced Monday to four years behind bars for defrauding Virginia Commonwealth University out of $470,000 in an international cyber scheme. The defendant tricked VCU by posing as an employee of a Richmond construction company that was doing business with university.

“He reaches out of the borders of London and attacks a very fine university we have in Richmond,” U.S. District Court Judge David J. Novak said of Olabanji Egbinola, 43, in comments from the bench. “The fact that he did it abroad is reprehensible. This is a very serious crime.”

“This is not his first rodeo,” Novak added, noting that Egbinola has three prior convictions in England for fraud-related offenses, the first of which he committed at age 19 in 1999. “He’s a fraudster.”

After Egbinola apologized to VCU for his crimes during a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Richmond, Novak sentenced him to 48 months in federal prison, which was a significant upward departure from discretionary federal sentencing guidelines.

Novak described the guidelines range of 27 to 33 months as “joke” for an international cyber criminal who committed offenses over a span of five months.

The judge rejected a defense motion for a reduction in sentencing that was supported by the government, who argued Egbinola was incarcerated in London for 85 days in addition to having his personal liberty “significantly constrained” for two years while on supervised release pending his extradition proceedings.

But Novak noted that Egbinola fought his extradition to the U.S., and he should not be rewarded for the time his liberty was restricted while he was fighting to stay in England. He did grant Egbinola credit, as time served, for the 85 days he was jailed in England and the six months he has been held in the U.S. since he was extradited in August.

Egbinola also will be required to make restitution for the full amount that VCU lost.

Olabanju Egbinola impersonated a non-existent employee named “Rachel Moore” who purportedly worked for Kjellstrom + Lee, a Richmond-based construction company that had an ongoing contract with VCU. For more than two months, Egbinola communicated using the alias “Rachel Moore” and convinced VCU employees to change the bank account for VCU’s next scheduled payment to the construction firm, Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Hood said in the government’s sentencing memorandum.

Using an internet domain name that was deceptively similar to true domain name of the construction company, Egbinola provided updated instructions calling for the next payment to be made using an automated clearing house transfer to an account with the Bank of Hope in Los Angeles. The account had been opened at the direction of Egbinola’s co-defendant, Hakhyun Chun.

On Nov. 20, 2018, VCU wired a payment of $469,819.44, which was intended for Kjellestrom + Lee, to the Bank of Hope account. Over the next five days, Chun dispersed over $453,000 of the funds from VCU by conducting at least 45 transactions. They included 39 checks written on the account, 4 wire transfers and at least one cash withdrawal.

None of the funds were recovered.

The online fraud scheme initiated by Egbinola is known as Business Email Compromise, or BEC, which involves a perpetrator’s use of email and social engineering to impersonate a party to a business transaction. BEC conspiracies often target entities such as state and local governments, as well as colleges and universities.

Egbinola was one of three Nigerians extradited to the U.S. in August from the United Kingdom on charges related to participation in multimillion-dollar cyber-enabled BEC schemes. The scams perpetrated by the defendants and their co-conspirators targeted unsuspecting victims, including universities in North Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

The judge noted that Egbinoloa, who was born in England to Nigerian parents, had a middle-class background and earned a college degree. “This defendant had no reason to commit these crimes,” Novak said.

Although he worked a variety of jobs, Ebginola said his only source of income from 2018 to 2019 was engaging in the BEC scheme that resulted in his arrest. However, the government said there is no indication, based on the evidence currently available to investigators, that any of the $470,000 stolen from VCU “made its way back to Egbinola.”

His attorney, Benjamin Beliles, said in court filings that his client pleaded guilty swiftly and agreed to cooperate with law enforcement in their efforts against two of his close friends, one of whom is his cousin. Egbinola’s cooperation has led to his family in London receiving “ominous, anonymous calls” warning them that he needs to stop cooperating. “Mr. Egbinola’s cooperation has been at a price for his family,” Beliles said.

