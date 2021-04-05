Unidentified man shot, killed near VCU's Monroe Park campus

A man who was shot and killed Sunday evening near Virginia Commonwealth University's Monroe Park campus remains unidentified, Richmond police said Monday.

Around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Gilmer Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, but has not yet been identified, police said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.