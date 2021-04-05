 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Unidentified man shot, killed near VCU's Monroe Park campus
0 comments
breaking

Unidentified man shot, killed near VCU's Monroe Park campus

  • 0
Police lights

A man who was shot and killed Sunday evening near Virginia Commonwealth University's Monroe Park campus remains unidentified, Richmond police said Monday.

Around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Gilmer Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, but has not yet been identified, police said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Egyptian royal mummies paraded through Cairo

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News