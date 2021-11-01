University of Richmond student charged with rape at campus dorm

A University of Richmond student has been charged with rape, according to Virginia court records. Kyle Kressler was arrested Oct. 25 and has been charged with rape, strangulation and malicious wounding.

According to the UR crime log, the incident took place the evening of Oct. 23 at Gray Court, a coed upperclass dormitory on campus, and was reported an hour later.

Police arrested Kressler Oct. 25, according to court records. A University of Richmond police spokesperson declined to comment on Kressler's arrest, and a spokesperson for the city of Richmond police department referred a reporter's request to the university.

University police notified faculty, staff and students Oct. 24, announcing that a sexual assault had taken place and that the people involved knew one another, UR's student newspaper, The Collegian, reported.

The university identified the victim as a female but did not say if she is a student.

After appearing in court Oct. 26, Kressler received bail. His lawyer, William Dinkin, did not respond to a request for comment.