'Unusual' find in Richmond airport luggage lands on TSA's top 10 list for 2022

The @TSA team at Richmond International Airport detected a knife artfully concealed inside the inner workings of a traveler’s laptop. The officer spotted the unusual find via X-ray and after obtaining special tools to expose the guts of the laptop, revealed the knife. pic.twitter.com/3sdTrdnVoe

"After obtaining tools that could disassemble the laptop, a double-edged knife was found to have been artfully concealed inside the guts of the computer," the agency said. "The traveler initially claimed that he had no idea that there was a knife inside his laptop, however after the knife was revealed, he confirmed that the knife was his."