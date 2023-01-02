'Unusual' find in Richmond airport luggage lands on TSA's top 10 list for 2022

Richmond International Airport landed on the Transportation Security Administration’s annual Top 10 List of most unusual items found at security checkpoints nationwide in 2022.
In November, a Williamsburg man was detained after a double-bladed knife was found concealed inside the inner workings of his laptop computer during a security checkpoint screening at the airport, the TSA said.
The @TSA team at Richmond International Airport detected a knife artfully concealed inside the inner workings of a traveler’s laptop. The officer spotted the unusual find via X-ray and after obtaining special tools to expose the guts of the laptop, revealed the knife. pic.twitter.com/3sdTrdnVoe— Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) November 15, 2022
"After obtaining tools that could disassemble the laptop, a double-edged knife was found to have been artfully concealed inside the guts of the computer," the agency said. "The traveler initially claimed that he had no idea that there was a knife inside his laptop, however after the knife was revealed, he confirmed that the knife was his."
The department ranked the top 10 items in a video released last week.
The list also includes guns hidden in a video game counsel in Atlanta, a can of peanut butter in New York and a raw chicken in Florida.