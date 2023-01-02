 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Unusual' find in Richmond airport luggage lands on TSA's top 10 list for 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

Richmond International Airport landed on the Transportation Security Administration’s annual Top 10 List of most unusual items found at security checkpoints nationwide in 2022. 

In November, a Williamsburg man was detained after a double-bladed knife was found concealed inside the inner workings of his laptop computer during a security checkpoint screening at the airport, the TSA said. 

"After obtaining tools that could disassemble the laptop, a double-edged knife was found to have been artfully concealed inside the guts of the computer," the agency said. "The traveler initially claimed that he had no idea that there was a knife inside his laptop, however after the knife was revealed, he confirmed that the knife was his."

People are also reading…

The department ranked the top 10 items in a video released last week.

The list also includes guns hidden in a video game counsel in Atlanta, a can of peanut butter in New York and a raw chicken in Florida. 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Fatal Richmond crashes edged higher in '22

Fatal Richmond crashes edged higher in '22

It’s been five years since Richmond made a commitment to eliminate traffic fatalities via their Vision Zero initiative. Although the city has made steady progress in creating safe and healthy roadways, preliminary statistics from 2022 show the city is still miles away from meeting its goal.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ivy Stewart is serving looks for women of all shapes, sizes and ages at her Curvy Body Boutique - 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News