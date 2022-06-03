 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: 1 dead in Henrico County crash

Henrico police respond to fatal vehicle crash

Henrico Police is currently on scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash. Police said one woman was pronounced dead at the scene as well as a dog. River Road between North Ridge Road and College Road will be closed for most of the afternoon into the evening.

 Courtesy of the Henrico County Police Division

Henrico County police are investigating a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles, Lt. Matt Pecka said.

Officers received a 911 call about a collision near the 7100 block of River Road between North Ridge and College roads around 2 p.m. Friday.

An overturned SUV and several damaged vehicles were found. Pecka said at least five vehicles were involved, and a woman and a dog were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been determined. Police were still gathering information about the incident on Friday.

River Road between North Ridge and College roads was closed during the investigation.

