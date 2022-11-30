Update: 1 killed in Parham Road Walmart lot

Police say a man was shot and killed Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Walmart off Parham Road.

Authorities said in a statement Wednesday that the shooting occurred around 7:13 p.m. on the 1500 block of North Parham Road.

Henrico police found one man who'd been struck by gunfire. The shooting occurred in an isolated portion of the parking lot, said police.

At the scene, first responders attempted to administer life-saving measures to the victim who was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police are working with the State's Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm the victim's identity.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at (804) 501-4829 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.