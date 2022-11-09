Update: 16-year-old charged in fatal Laburnum Avenue shooting

Criminal charges have been filed against a teen who police say fatally shot a man Sept. 18 on East Laburnum Avenue near Conway Street in Henrico County.

The 16-year-old male has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm under the age of 18. He was arrested on Monday.

Police aren't releasing the teen's name because of his age.