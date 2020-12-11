UPDATE: 19-year-old in custody after Parham Road shooting sends two to the hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital and a man is in custody after a shooting Friday in Henrico County. Police said Troy Davis Eden, 19, of Henrico, was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Around 12:31 p.m., police responded to calls for a shooting near the intersection of Parham and Three Chopt roads. Officers found two victims. Both were taken to local hospitals with critical injuries.

Henrico Police Lt. Matt Pecka said a vehicle blocking one lane of Parham near Yolanda Road was tied to the incident. Part of Parham Road was closed while officers collected evidence.

“It’s an active scene, so there’s a vehicle blocking the right lane with several shell casings and evidence throughout the roadway,” Pecka said, adding several other cars and homes were struck by gunfire.

Two witnesses reached out to police through social media, Pecka said, but detectives hope to hear from more. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit tips through the P3 app.

