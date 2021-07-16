UPDATE: 28-year-old Richmond man killed in crash while fleeing trooper on Interstate 95 in Richmond, police say

Update: Virginia State Police identified the driver who was killed on Interstate 95 in Richmond fleeing authorities Thursday afternoon.

Tyrone J. Lewis, 28, of Richmond was the driver of a Ford Fusion, police said. Lewis was killed after running off the road while fleeing police, who attempted to initiate a stop after Lewis was observed speeding.

The pursuit ended with the fleeing driver running off the road on the ramp to Maury Street in South Richmond, police said. The vehicle fell about 25 feet and overturned several times.

Police said Lewis was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Previous:

About 3:30 p.m., a trooper monitoring I-95 traffic at the Chippenham Parkway saw a vehicle traveling 85 mph in a 60 mph zone. The trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver immediately fled, state police said.