Update: 3 children, 1 adult killed in Chester neighborhood

Chesterfield police Maj. Michael Louth said one adult and three children were fatally shot in the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road.

Louth would not release ages of the victims. He said it does not appear to be a random act, but investigators have not ruled out any possibilities. 

"We're still working out all the details of the family dynamics," he said. 

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Our earlier story ... 

Chesterfield County police are investigating a homicide with multiple victims in a neighborhood off Hopkins Road in Chester.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded about 5 a.m. to a reported disturbance on Laurel Oak Road. Once on scene, officers entered a house to conduct a welfare check and found multiple victims inside.

Chesterfield

Emergency crews respond to Laurel Oak Road in Chester on Friday.

Officers cleared the house to make sure there was no ongoing threat inside.

Police declined to immediately release the number of victims, as they are still working to identify them and notify the victims' relatives.

Chester

Emergency crews respond to Laurel Oak Road in Chester on Friday.

"At this point, we're investigating this as a homicide," police spokeswoman Elizabeth Caroon said. "The investigation appears to indicate this was not a random incident. As always, though, residents are encouraged to call police if they see anything suspicious. We also urge them to call if they have any information about this incident."

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

