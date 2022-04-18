UPDATE: 'A lifetime of healing' ahead for family of VCU administrator as Henrico man gets three life sentences for her abduction, rape and murder

It’s been nearly three years since Scott Fairman last hugged his mother, he said Monday before her killer was sentenced to spend three lifetimes behind bars.

“I would give just about anything to hug her just one last time,” Fairman told Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley B. Cavedo, who later imposed the maximum sentence. Suzanne Fairman, a Virginia Commonwealth University administrator, was by all accounts a joyful, positive person. Adored, not just by her son, who called her his best friend, but by her grandchildren, who will now grow up hearing only stories of her.

Thomas Edward Clark, 62, was convicted by a jury in November of abducting, raping and murdering Suzanne Fairman inside her South Richmond home in May 2019. Clark was part of a landscaping crew that had worked on Fairman’s back deck. She had complained that the work was shoddy and Clark returned to redo the work the week before Fairman was killed.

“There is so much pain and so much hurt, but at the same time, I’m there for justice,” Scott Fairman told reporters outside the John Marshall Courts Building. “I believe he got everything he deserved.”

Moving forward, Scott Fairman said, will take “a lifetime of healing.”

“I try to live my life the way she would want. I try to raise my kids in her memory,” he said. “Keeping her alive through them.”

Suzanne Fairman, 53, lived alone in the quiet Stratford Hills neighborhood of South Richmond. She had planned to visit her mother in Florida for Mother’s Day, but never arrived at the airport.

On May 9 around 11 p.m., police were sent to her home where they found her body submerged, face up in the tub, her head beneath the still-running faucet. She was fully clothed, though her shirt was pulled up revealing a black bra. Her pants were on inside out. Her wrists showed ligature marks.

Prosecutors say Clark put her in the water, hoping that his DNA would be washed away, but it was found on her and her clothing.

A bandana Clark told investigators he left behind while working on her deck was found on the counter in the bathroom, where Fairman’s body was found. It was alongside a knife, a glove and a phone charging cord that had been cut. Prosecutors said the cord was used to tie her hands, and that Clark held the knife on her as he raped her.

Phone records also tied Clark to the scene.

Clark has maintained his innocence throughout the case, saying in court on Monday: “I know I’m not guilty of these charges.”

His attorney Ali Amirshahi said Clark intends to appeal. Amirshahi unsuccessfully asked Cavedo for a new trial three times. The first, a common maneuver by defense attorneys, came immediately after the trial, which lasted three days and jurors took only about an hour to reach their unanimous verdicts.

In January, Amirshahi argued that his client “was deprived of a fair trial” because prosecutors were allowed to change the offense date negating Clark’s alibi.

Originally, the indictment charging Clark read that the murder occurred “on or about May 9,” the evening police found her body. But after resting their case during the November trial, prosecutors Hillary Brown and Chris Bullard were allowed to amend the offense date to May 8 or 9, and then argued that Fairman was killed the evening of May 8, nullifying Clark’s alibi that he’d been driving a friend around Henrico County on May 9.

Amirshahi also said that the testimony of an expert witness — an FBI agent who presented cellphone records that placed Clark near Fairman’s home — was not disclosed until after the trial had begun, depriving the defense time to prepare to confront or rebut the evidence. Cavedo denied the motion.

Later, it was discovered that one of the 12 jurors who found Clark guilty had lied under oath. The juror, Russell Osborne, who also served on a jury that convicted another man the week before Clark’s trial, was not a Richmond resident.

State law requires that eligible jurors live in a jurisdiction six months prior to being summoned. Cavedo and Judge Claire Cardwell, who presided over the earlier trial, each found Osborne guilty of contempt of court.

In a March hearing, Cavedo again denied Amirshahi’s motion for a new trial saying that while the juror was found in contempt, it didn’t call into question his ability to remain impartial.

Had it been discovered during the selection process, Cavedo continued, he would have been dismissed, but not for bias reasons.

Scott Fairman said he was confident the verdict and sentencing will stand, despite the possibility of an appeal.

“She deserves as much justice as we can give her,” he said of his mother, who most knew as Suzie.

Dozens of friends and family members attended Monday’s hearing, including the father of another of Clark’s victims. He has a history of violent assaults.

In 1988, Clark was sentenced to serve 15 years for forcibly raping a woman in Alexandria. In 2005, he pleaded guilty to attempted robbery in Richmond, which came with a 10-year sentence. His victim, a woman, was photographed in the court file with a blackened right eye.