UPDATE: Amber Alert for 7-month-old boy is cancelled

Update: Virginia State Police said Wednesday that 7-month-old Killian Briers was safely located and the alleged abductor is in custody.

Earlier: The Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday for a 7-month-old boy last seen in Louisa on Sunday.

State police said Killian Briers is white with blond hair and blue eyes. He is 1 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 19 pounds. He was born in June.

He was taken by Lauren Lloyd, according to state police. Police described her as white with red hair and blue eyes. She is 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

They may be traveling in a white 2008 Accord Honda with the Virginia license plate UJY6994.

Anyone with information should contact the Louisa County Sheriff's Office at (540) 967-1234 or Virginia State Police at (800) 822-4453.