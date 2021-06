An Amelia County man was killed Tuesday when a tractor-trailer hauling grain ran off Interstate 95 in Petersburg and struck some trees, according to Virginia State Police.

Stanley D. Wright Jr., 62, of Amelia Courthouse was the driver and sole occupant of the 1987 Kenworth W900, police said. He died at the scene.

Police said they responded just after 11 a.m. to the crash at I-95’s 50 mile marker, near the U.S. 301/460 exit.