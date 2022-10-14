Update: Armstrong football game stopped after apparent gunfire is heard

Richmond police are investigating the source of gunfire that caused a high school football game to be evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Police responded to Armstrong High School at 9:15 p.m. Thursday after getting multiple reports of gunshots. The stadium was evacuated and the area was searched, police said in a statement Friday.

Armstrong was playing Patrick Henry High School from Hanover County. The game was stopped.

Officers believe the gunfire was from the nearby Fairfield Court apartment complex, police said.