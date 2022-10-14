 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Update: Armstrong football game stopped after apparent gunfire is heard

  • 0

Richmond police are investigating the source of gunfire that caused a high school football game to be evacuated. No injuries were reported. 

Police responded to Armstrong High School at 9:15 p.m. Thursday after getting multiple reports of gunshots. The stadium was evacuated and the area was searched, police said in a statement Friday.  

Armstrong was playing Patrick Henry High School from Hanover County. The game was stopped.

Officers believe the gunfire was from the nearby Fairfield Court apartment complex, police said. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Flower-shaped sustainable community will provide 'net zero' lifestyles for Kuwait's population

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News