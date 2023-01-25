Update: Bodycam footage shows moments before Henrico officer shoots I-64 motorist

The criminal charges brought against Henrico County police Officer Timothy G. Million III were dismissed Wednesday after a three-day trial.

Million was on trial for manslaughter in connection with the death of Tony E. Singleton, 53, who died on Nov. 6, 2021, after he was shot multiple times by Million while on Interstate 64.

In dismissing the charges, retired Judge Joseph Ellis said Wednesday that the evidence brought forth by Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor and the prosecution did not prove Million’s actions were unreasonable, and that the officer's decision to shoot was justified.

Million described the waves of emotion that washed over him the moment the judge announced his decision and tears and cheers from his family and friends flooded the courtroom.

“The rush of emotion that came over me was probably the best feeling I had in over a year and a half,” said Million.

Since the fatal encounter, Million said he has spent sleepless nights leading up to the trial, but hopes to return to duty.

Taylor said she respectfully disagreed with the court’s decision, and that she had felt compelled to try the case given the evidence.

“It’s important for the public to know that whenever there is a loss of life at the hands of another person, it is incumbent that we review the evidence,” said Taylor.

Whether it is a law enforcement officer or an ordinary citizen, Taylor said it is her duty to hold everyone accountable and ensure the safety of the community.

After the verdict, Henrico Police Chief Eric English said during a press conference that Million will remain on paid administrative leave as the Henrico County Police Division continues an independent investigation.

“This is a great outcome for Officer Million as well as division,” said English. “But let us not forget that someone did lose their life and that affects everyone that's involved in this case.”

English said the judge’s decision has certainly lifted the cloud of anxiety surrounding the department as they continue to work hard to maintain their relationship with the community.

“Since I've been here, we've had quite a few officer involved shootings,” said English.

“We try to be as transparent about the information that's being put out, we don't try to hide anything from our citizens… I think that's the best way to mend those relationships is making sure we’re as transparent as possible,” he added.

After the dismissal, Million’s defense attorneys, Peter Baruch and Edward Nickel, said they “expected this result.”

“ [The prosecution] essentially suggested [Officer Million] acted in a panic, but the evidence didn’t show that,” said Baruch. “ It showed that he was highly trained and he did everything he was supposed do and frankly we were ready for this day… we expected this result.”

Much of the case was focused on 25 minutes of video captured by Million’s bodycam footage.

During proceedings, the entire courtroom bore witness to the blurred images as Million approached the vehicle with his gun drawn. He made several verbal commands to the driver to put his hands out the window of the car. The driver did not comply.

Million continued to walk toward the vehicle, asking the driver to show him his hands and stop shuffling around in the back of the car. Eventually Million reholstered his firearm as the passenger put his hands out and Singleton came out of the vehicle with his hands to his side, unarmed.

Taylor and prosecutors slowed down the second-by-second interaction that occurs on video as Singleton steps out of the car and Million approaches and grabs him by the shoulders. The two separate and Singleton’s hands go from his side to his waistband, where a knife could be seen.

On the video, Million is seen firing his service pistol.

Prosecutors argued that this led a grand jury to indict Million for voluntary manslaughter.

But Ellis ruled that the evidence brought forth by the commonwealth did not require a jury’s decision.

Although several witness, including a passenger in Million’s patrol car and the first responders who arrived at the scene, said Singleton was unarmed, Ellis said the evidence presented to the court made it clear that Million’s actions were reasonable.