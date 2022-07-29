Update: Boy, 15, charged with homicide after crashing into car, killing driver, while fleeing armed robbery in Chesterfield

Police said Friday that a 15-year-old accused of robbing and assaulting a man before taking the victim's truck crashed into a car in Chesterfield County on Thursday evening while attempting to elude officers, killing the driver.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Khalil R. Hamlin of Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. His female passenger, who was not identified, had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The teenager, whose identity was withheld because of his age, was charged with felony homicide, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny, vandalism, felony eluding, felony hit-and-run, driving without an operator's license and disregarding a traffic signal. He is being held in juvenile detention.

Felony homicide is killing someone accidentally in the commission of another felony crime.

Chesterfield police said they were called to the scene of a 6:59 p.m. robbery in the 3700 block of Meadowdale Boulevard.

The robbery victim was assaulted with a firearm before the suspect fled the scene in the victim's red Dodge truck. Officers located the stolen truck and initiated a pursuit, but the driver refused to stop, police said.

While traveling in the 7500 block of Hopkins Road, the suspect crossed the double yellow line in an attempt to elude officers and struck a silver Kia Rio traveling in the opposite direction. The suspect then fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later, police said.

The initial robbery victim had advertised some tools for sale on Facebook Marketplace, and arranged to meet a potential buyer near an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Cricklewood Drive, said Chesterfield police Capt. Tim Kehoe.

But when the seller arrived, "he was essentially approached by these three Black males near the front of the complex," Kehoe said. "And they brandished firearms [and] ordered him out of the truck. He got out of the vehicle and at some point was pistol-whipped by one them. And they took his truck and fled the scene from there."

Police suspect that all three suspects initially drove away in the victim's car after the robbery. But after the truck collided with the Kia, officers observed only one person running from the vehicle, Kehoe said.

"It doesn't sound like anybody else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash," he said. "There's obviously some time in the time line that's unaccounted for, from the robbery to starting point of the pursuit."

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 app.