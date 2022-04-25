Update: Chesterfield man, 32, found fatally shot at service station in Petersburg

A Chesterfield County man was found fatally shot early Monday inside a car at the Marathon gas station on South Crater Road in Petersburg, the city’s seventh shooting victim and second to die since Friday evening.

Petersburg police responded about 12:30 a.m. to a report of a person being shot in a vehicle at the service station at 2743 S. Crater Road. Upon arrival, officers located an occupant of a vehicle who was dead inside.

Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Jaquan Donte Reid.

At this stage of the investigation, detectives believe the victim had been shot elsewhere, Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said later Monday. Investigators located a crime scene at the intersection of Mars and Jefferson streets, about 2.5 miles away.

The killing follows an eruption of gun violence Friday evening in Petersburg that left six people shot, one fatally, in about eight minutes at three separate locations.

Beginning at 8:44 p.m., a 30-year-old Petersburg man was fatally shot in the 1800 block of Fort Mahone Street, just east of South Crater Road, where a party was being held in a commercial building.

As police were at that scene, they received another call of shots fired and at least one person wounded in a residential area in the 200 block of Holly Hill Drive, about a mile south of the Fort Mahone Street shooting. Officers discovered a man and three juveniles — ages 11, 12 and 16 — had been shot. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Minutes later, police received a third report of gunfire and a person shot in the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road, about four miles away in the city’s west end. A juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound had been taken by personal vehicle to an emergency medical facility in Colonial Heights before police arrived at the scene.