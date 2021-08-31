UPDATE: Chesterfield police identify female who placed backpack with suspected human remains in dumpster behind store

Louth declined to say whether the remains appeared to be those of an infant. "I'm just going to stick to possible human remains until I can have it verified," he said.

Investigators Monday night released two surveillance photos of the woman that depict her entering Gabe's. Louth said police have begun to receive information about her possible identify since the images were broadcast by local news outlets.

Louth said the woman appears to be in her late teens or early 20s.

"We've gotten a number of calls and some information, but it's coming through different channels," Louth said. "Some folks have called police non-emergency numbers, some folks have sent us stuff through Facebook messenger. We've been getting information from a variety of sources, and in essence what we're doing right now is vet the information and prioritize which ones have the most promising leads to them."

Louth said the young woman did not purchase anything inside Gabe's before leaving the store. "That's something we looked into yesterday, and it certainly would have been a big help to us in identifying her."

In addition to talking with the young woman about the contents of the backpack, "we just want to make sure she's okay and doesn't need any medical attention," Louth said.

Anyone with information about the woman's identify is urged to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251.