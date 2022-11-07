UPDATE: Chesterfield Walmart parking lot shooting was linked to drug deal, police say

A Washington, D.C., man was charged with shooting and wounding a man Sunday in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter in the Chattanooga Plaza shopping center during a drug transaction, Chesterfield County police said.
Justin O. Gay, 27, faces charges of malicious wounding, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute it, police said Monday afternoon.
Police said Gay met the victim and others to distribute illegal narcotics, and during the transaction, Gay shot the victim, who has not been identified.
Police were called about 6:58 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting in the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza. Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The victim is expected to survive, police said in an update later Monday.
The shooting occurred in a shopping center off Hull Street Road near state Route 288.
Police urged anyone with information to call them (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Tips can also be provided through the P3 app.
A look back at recent Richmond police chiefs
Gerald Smith
Served: June 2020-October 2022 Where from: He was deputy police chief in Charlotte-Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. What happened: As angry protests at Richmond’s Confederate monuments and at police headquarters escalated, Mayor Levar Stoney cut short a vetting process, picking Smith and calling him “a reform-minded change agent.”
But violent crime kept rising. Police left and vacancies went unfilled. When Smith set up an advisory committee to foster trust between the force and city residents, he declined to say who’d be on it, except for one person and he opposed moves for Citizens Review Board. The Richmond Coalition of Police said officers had no confidence in his leadership, council members complained he paid little attention to concerns of their communities.
And what sounded like a triumph of police work – that the RPD prevented a mass shooting at the Dogwood Dell July Fourth fireworks – turned out to be tale backed by no evidence, but that Smith never retracted.
Finally, after months of controversy over that false claim, he resigned. He will be on administrative leave through the end of the year and will receive a payment of $15,427.93, equivalent to four weeks of pay.
William “Jody” Blackwell
Served: June 2020 Where from: Richmond Police Department, last post as chief of staff. What happened: Blackwell was interim chief for 11 days after Stoney asked Chief William Smith to resign as police clashes with protesters that summer grew ever fiercer. But almost immediately after Stoney’s announcement that Blackwell was stepping up, criticism erupted over his fatal shooting of a Richmond man in 2002. Blackwell was cleared of any wrongdoing in that death, but because of the controversy, he asked to be relieved.
Afterward: He sued Stoney and Gerald Smith, saying they violated state law and policy when, he alleges, they fired him “because he refused an order of Stoney that Blackwell have his officers stand guard over the emergency removal of Richmond's city-owned Confederate monuments” in 2020.
William Smith
Served: August 2019-June 2020 (interim chief from December 2018-August 2019) Where from: Richmond Police Department, which he joined in 1995. He had just been promoted as deputy chief. What happened: Smith pushed for internal meetings to focus more on crime trends, and implemented a beat system, to make officers more accountable to the neighborhoods where they work.
But more than 90 consecutive days of protests in Richmond, beginning four days after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, racked the city. Protesters burned and looted buildings, police responded with rubber bullets, tear gas and flash bangs.
He received $85,477 in severance pay.
Afterward: Smith has not returned to police work.
Alfred Durham
Served: 2015-2018 Where from: Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police (with a stint from 2005-2007 in Richmond as chief of staff to Chief Rodney Monroe). What happened: He expanded the number of RPD sworn officers, equipped officers with body-worn cameras and community programs including as RVA League for Safer Streets, a basketball league for young adult men in the city's housing complexes, and LIFE, or Law enforcement Intervention Focusing on Education, a nine-week program that diverts youths from the juvenile court system. Violent crime continued to decline, decreasing 8% in his last year in the post. But 2018 also saw police fatally shoot Marcus-David Peters, a 24 year old high school teacher suffering a mental health crisis after a car accident. “What really took its toll on me this year was the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters,” Durham said, after announcing his retirement. “I wish that, like everyone else we come into contact with, that we could have helped Mr. Peters that day …But at the end of the day I have to be held accountable for that,” he said. “I've lost a lot of sleep at nights thinking about that.”
Afterward: Durham retired, keeping his home in Richmond.
Ray J. Tarasovic
Served: 2013-2015 Where from: Another longtime Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer who first came to Richmond with Chief Rodney Monroe, Tarasovic serve as assistant police chief here before following Monroe to Charlotte, North Carolina. What happened: Tarasovic pushed initiatives aimed at firearms and fugitives, saying that would be a more effective crime-fighting strategy than simply stepping up patrols in hope of ensuring officers are in the right place at the right time. “It is our express desire to remove as many illegal firearms from this city as we can," he said. Under his command, officers were to target people with histories of firearm violations and robbery arrests or convictions. He also added "environmental officers" in each of the city's precincts, directing them to focus on such problems as poor lighting and derelict parks, which create high risk areas. He also stressed a cooperative effort with Henrico County to reduce crime along the county line. Tarasovic was seen by some officers as a tough taskmaster.
Afterward: Tarasovic retired.
P.Kevin Morley
Bryan T. Norwood
Served: 2008-2013 Where from: Police chief in Bridgeport, Connecticut. What happened: Norwood launched an undercover Street Crimes Unit to target some of the most violent criminals across the city and won praise for his youth outreach programs, as well as for building community partnerships and collaboration with the area’s religious leaders. But Los Angeles prosecutors said that under Norwood’s watch, the RPD's accounting of R&B singer and Tappahannock native Chris Brown's court-ordered community service for assaulting the singer Rihanna was "at best sloppy" and "at worst fraudulent." Norwood was named to the post by outgoing Mayor Doug Wilder, but took office under Mayor Dwight Jones who was never the former governor’s biggest fan. That their relationship was strained was an open secret. His resignation, which Jones said was brokered by mutual agreement, came shortly after he applied to be chief in Raleigh, North Carolina, but failed to win that post.
Next: After setting up as a consultant, he became vice president of public safety at the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority.
Rodney D. Monroe
Served: 2005-2008 Where from: Police chief in Macon, Georgia, former assistant chief and 22-year veteran of the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police. What happened: Mayor Doug Wilder’s choice, after his political campaigns to, first, restructure city government and, second, run for mayor in which Richmond’s rising crime rate and unpopular chief of police were major issues, Monroe pushed a computer mapping and a community policing strategy that resulted in dramatic reductions in homicides and violent crime. He set up a specialist unit within the detective division devoted exclusively to homicides, life-threatening aggravated assaults and police-involved shootings, launched a reorganization to streamline supervisory duties and special assignments at headquarters move leaders and reassigned to precinct duty 46 officers formerly assigned to specialized slots. Monroe worked hard to mend fences with prosecutors and federal law enforcement agencies – but his last months here were tainted by controversy over his Virginia Commonwealth University degree, awarded, reportedly under pressure, even though he had not taken enough VCU courses to meet the university’s requirement, using credits from another school instead.
Next: He left to become chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg force and after retiring from that job works as a public safety consultant.
Andre Parker
Served: 2002-2004 Where from: No. 3 at the Illinois State Police. What happened: Parker succeeded high-profile Col. Jerry Oliver, whose term as chief saw homicide numbers decline from staggering total of 160 in one year to range around 70 around the turn of the century, even as tensions with the council and city manager rose.
But as Oliver, who came to Richmond from Pasadena, California, headed on to lead the Detroit force, Parker faced another rise in homicides, which moved closer to the 100 a year pace during his term.
Parker’s style was military, and many rank and file officers hadn't spoken with him even after he'd been in Richmond a full year – few fences were mended after Oliver’s house-cleaning.
“I've been under attack from the first day I came here as chief," he said after Wilder, shortly after his election as mayor, announced he would fire Parker.
Afterward: Parker went back to the Illinois State Police to become commander of the agency's training academy. In fact, they said, he had never officially left this job. He left his $141,000-a-year post in Richmond with roughly $100,000 in combined severance and unused vacation pay.
