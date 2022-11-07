UPDATE: Chesterfield Walmart parking lot shooting was linked to drug deal, police say

A Washington, D.C., man was charged with shooting and wounding a man Sunday in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter in the Chattanooga Plaza shopping center during a drug transaction, Chesterfield County police said.

Justin O. Gay, 27, faces charges of malicious wounding, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute it, police said Monday afternoon.

Police said Gay met the victim and others to distribute illegal narcotics, and during the transaction, Gay shot the victim, who has not been identified.

Police were called about 6:58 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting in the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza. Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim is expected to survive, police said in an update later Monday.

The shooting occurred in a shopping center off Hull Street Road near state Route 288.

Police urged anyone with information to call them (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Tips can also be provided through the P3 app.