UPDATE: Colonial Heights woman killed in wrong-way crash in Chesterfield that injured five others
breaking

UPDATE: Colonial Heights woman killed in wrong-way crash in Chesterfield that injured five others

A four-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver left a woman dead and five others injured in a crash Wednesday evening in Chesterfield County, according to police.

Police identified the woman as Youn K. Hahn, 74, of the 1500 block of Dunlap Place in Colonial Heights.

The crash occurred about 6:50 p.m. in the 8400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, near the Defense Supply Center Richmond. Chesterfield police said Hahn was driving a 1998 Toyota Camry south in the northbound lanes of Jefferson Davis Highway when her vehicle collided with three vehicles traveling north.

Hahn was taken to a hospital, where she died. A total of five people in the three other vehicles were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.

