UPDATE: Driver charged with reckless driving after I-95 crash in Chesterfield

One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County. The driver of another vehicle involved in the incident has been charged with reckless driving.

Virginia State Police said troopers responded at 5:55 a.m. to a crash at the 62 mile marker of I-95, which is just south of the exit to Route 288.

Police said a BMW heading south ran off the left side of the highway, hit the Jersey wall and rebounded into a travel lane. A tractor trailer swerved to avoid the BMW, crashed through the Jersey wall and hit a Chevrolet pickup truck heading north.

Police said one person has been taken to Chippenham Hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

The driver of the BMW has been charged with reckless driving - failure to maintain control of the vehicle.