UPDATE: Driver charged with reckless driving after I-95 crash in Chesterfield

One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County. The driver of another vehicle involved in the incident has been charged with reckless driving.
Virginia State Police said troopers responded at 5:55 a.m. to a crash at the 62 mile marker of I-95, which is just south of the exit to Route 288.
Police said a BMW heading south ran off the left side of the highway, hit the Jersey wall and rebounded into a travel lane. A tractor trailer swerved to avoid the BMW, crashed through the Jersey wall and hit a Chevrolet pickup truck heading north.
Police said one person has been taken to Chippenham Hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.
The driver of the BMW has been charged with reckless driving - failure to maintain control of the vehicle.
At 9 a.m., VDOT said all lanes of I-95 north had reopened. The northbound side of the highway had been closed for several hours and traffic was diverted onto the Route 10 exit. At one point traffic was backed up for four miles.