UPDATE: Driver killed when he slams into fire truck stopped on I-95 for another wreck

A motorist was killed Wednesday night when his vehicle slammed into the rear of a fire truck that was stopped in the left lane of Interstate 95 in Prince George County to assist with an earlier crash, state police said.

The victim was identified as Thomas J. Thompson, 49, of Emporia.

State police said Thompson was driving a 2011 Nissan Versa when his vehicle struck a 1989 GMS fire truck, operated by the Carson Volunteer Fire Department, that was stopped in the left lane. Fire and EMS personnel had responded earlier to a single-vehicle crash at I-95's 41 mile marker, which is at the state Route 35 and 156 exit.

The fire truck's emergency lights were activated and traffic cones were being utilized to redirect traffic around the lane closure, state police said.

No fire personnel were on board the truck at the time, and no pedestrians were struck, police said. Thompson was the sole occupant of the Nissan and he died at the scene.