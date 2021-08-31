UPDATE: Elderly couple killed in Richmond house fire

A husband and wife are dead after Richmond fire crews pulled them from a house fire Tuesday morning.
Clara and Ray Humphrey, both were 84 years old, were inside their home at 1413 Vinton Street in Richmond's East End, where Richmond firefighters found a fire in the living room just before 8 a.m.
Crews first found Clara Humphrey in what appeared to be a study, according to the department's Fire Marshal. Ray Humphrey was found in a back bedroom. Both were pulled from the home, and CPR was administered, but neither survived, the department said.
Investigators determined the fire originated on a sofa in the living room was causes by improperly discarded smoking materials, the department said. They also discovered there were no working smoke alarms in the home.
The blaze was marked under control in less than 15 minutes, according to the department.
"I ask that you pray for the families, their loved ones, their community where they resided, and our city in that we will continue to embrace fire safety education, the importance of smoke alarms, and having exercising proper safety protocols,” said Richmond Department of Fire and Emergency Services Chief Melvin Carter. “These deaths, like most fire deaths, were preventable.”
This incident marks the 11th fire fatality in the city so far this year. That figure is five times the total number of fire fatalities in all of the prior three years. In 2020, Richmond had two fire deaths; two in 2019; and none in 2018.
Smoking is one of the leading cause of fatal fires in Richmond, according to the department. And most homes where fatal fires have occurred did not have working smoke alarms.
The RFD Prevention Office can install and replace smoke alarms for free. Residents call (804) 646-1526 to schedule an installation.
